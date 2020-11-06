Conwoman flees with Rs 3 lakh from model

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old model has filed a complaint against a woman for decamping with Rs 3 lakh from her after offering her a job. In a complaint filed with the Byatarayanapura police, the victim, Rupa Rizaul Sheik, a resident of Navi Mumbai, said that she came to Bengaluru around 20 days back in search of work and had been staying in a hotel in Sampangiramanagar.

Through a friend, she came in contact with Suphiya alias Maya, who promised her a modelling job at a salary of Rs 70,000 a month and accommodation. Following this, Rupa shifted to Suphiya’s house at Suddaguntepalya on November 1.

“I had Rs 3 lakh with me and in the evening, told Suphiya that I have to deposit this in my mother’s bank account. She told me we can do that in an ATM later. At midnight, she took me in her car and after going around the city for two hours, she stopped at a petrol bunk near the Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road.

She then asked me to get a blanket that was kept in the boot. I kept the bag with the money and two mobile phones and got out, and Suphiya sped away,” Rupa said in the complaint. The police have booked Maya who is absconding.