Heavy downpour leaves Bengaluru drenched 

According to KSNDMC, many parts of Bengaluru experienced rainfall above 20mm.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Many parts of the city received more than 20mm of rainfall. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most parts of Bengaluru on Thursday evening experienced heavy rain, creating a sense of panic among people. With thundershowers and lightening, many Bengalureans spent the entire night with their fingers crossed, hoping that there was no rain damage.

According to KSNDMC, many parts of Bengaluru experienced rainfall above 20mm. However, BBMP control room officials stated that no complaints of flooding or damage were reported till 11pm. According to weathermen, rain started around 6pm and continued late into Thursday night.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall across coastal and south interior Karnataka as a part of the Northeast monsoon, till November 8. According to KSNDMC data, as at 10.30pm, in just four hours, Tavarekere received 67mm, Basavanagudi 37.5mm, BTM Layout 35 mm, Chokkanayakanahalli 43.6mm, RR Nagar 34.5mm, Kengeri 29.5mm, Kumaraswamy Layout 31.5mm, Nayanandanahalli 37mm, Mahadevapura 30mm, HAL airport 28mm, V Nagenahalli 39.5mm, Chokkasandra 45.5mm, HMT ward 40mm, Kodigehalli 40.5mm, Anekal 39.5mm. Belthangady along coastal Karnataka recorded 86mm, Dakshina Kannada 65mm and Channarayapatna received 78mm rainfall.

