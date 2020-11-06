Inspect facilities for horses, Karnataka HC tells turf club

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An animal welfare organisation has moved the high court expressing concern over the ‘poor’ upkeep of horses at the premises of the Bangalore Turf Club. A PIL filed by the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) has stated that there are approximately about 900 horses that are stabled at the BTCL premises.

The horses and their caretakers are housed in stables that are unclean, dimly lit and poorly ventilated. Further the track itself is dangerous for both horses and jockeys, with the final bend starting from 700 mtrs to the finish line, it said.

It has also stated in the petition that the horses are being treated poorly. Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Thursday asked the Animal Welfare Board of India to authorise one of the two officers nominated by the Union government to inspect the premises of BTCL and submit a report within a specified period.

CUPA has sought directions to the Animal Welfare Board of India to inspect the premises of the BTCL and cancel the registration of horses whose upkeep is allegedly not in accordance with Performing Animals (Registration) Rules. Further hearing was adjourned to December 10.