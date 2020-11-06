STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to set up post-Covid care centres

It will help many patients who develop ailments after recovery

A woman sits outside Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, where her daughter, a Covid-19 patient, was admitted for delivery | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All district hospitals in Karnataka will soon have dedicated centres to look after patients who develop ailments and symptoms after they recover from Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.  “Research by our experts has shown that nearly 5% of patients report complications post-recovery or show signs of reinfection.

Hence, the expert committee has suggested that Post Covid Care Centres (PCCC) be set up,” Sudhakar said addressing the media after a meeting with the Covid-19 technical committee. Although it was initially thought that Covid-19 affects only the lungs and causes respiratory problems, subsequent research has shown it affects nearly every organ. PCCCs will help look after such people, said Sudhakar, who is also Covid in-charge Minister. 

Post-recovery symptoms include breathlessness, fever, fatigue, neurological issues, mental health issues, and a range of other complications. “Although the recovery rate is high, the long-term effects of the disease are still not known and we have noticed that several health care workers and doctors who didn’t have any symptoms or had a mild case, developed various symptoms during reinfection,” Sudhakar said.  

The technical committee has also noticed that when IgG tests were done on people with mild or no Covid symptoms, many had not developed antibodies and therefore, are highly susceptible to reinfection. PCCCs will be set up first at four hospitals in Bengaluru - Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Victoria Hospital, Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital and K C General Hospital. Eventually, all districts will have such centres. 

Private hospitals too will soon be directed to set up PCCCs. “Some hospitals have already set up such centres. But we will instruct all the private hospitals to set up PCCCs,” said Dr Sudhakar. The technical committee has reportedly chalked out a detailed plan for both infrastructure and patient management at the PCCCs, and equipment for diagnosis and treatment will soon be put in place. Treatment at the centres will also include pulmonary tests, Ayush and psychiatric care.

Research
A senior doctor on the committee said once PCCCs are set up in every district and in medical colleges across the state, the data of patients from the centres would be synced with that on the Indian Council of Medical Research portal. 
“The data will categorised by age group, symptoms, etc. For example, general breathlessness, breathlessness involving lungs or those who were on oxygen support during treatment, patients who have anxiety issues etc,” the doctor said.

Deaths and reinfection
Sudhakar also said that two separate committees had been formed to study Covid-19 deaths and reinfections. “Both the reports will be out soon. We definitely need to know the reason for the deaths of Covid-19 patients and also understand factors such as age group, behind cases of reinfection,” he said.

