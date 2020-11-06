Police file chargesheet in rape case within 15 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police have chargesheeted a rape accused within a fortnight of filing the FIR. A 29-year-old receptionist at an IT company in Madiwala had alleged that she was raped by her colleague Daniel Patrick after promising to marry her.

The woman was in a troubled marriage and had filed for divorce. “The accused also gave her the impression that he, too, was in a troubled marriage and was willing to remarry. But on investigation, this was found to be baseless,” a police inspector said.

The victim was subjected to medical examination and the mobile phone of the accused was sent to the Forensic Science Lab (FSL). “We were able to receive the reports immediately which proved the victim’s side of the story,” he said.