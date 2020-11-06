Ward committees should be free from politics: BJP leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former corporator and BJP leader Padmanabha Reddy on Thursday said the formation of ward committees is a must, but they should be free from political intervention. “Also, the government should come out with an order that family or blood relations of corporators, or any other elected representative, should not be part of ward committees,” he added.

“He said little could be done where most political parties had become family parties. Under the KMC Act, a contractor whose relative is an elected representative, cannot participate in tender-related activities,” he said, speaking at ‘Debate on BBMP Bill’, organised by Janaagraha on Thursday here.

He admitted that while the new BBMP Bill was required for Bengaluru, there was also a need for a thorough discussion and debate before it was finalised. Similar was the opinion of Abdul Wajid, former corporator and Opposition leader. He also demanded that elected representatives be appointed as zonal commissioners, instead of the proposed administrators.

JDS leader R Prakash said though the bill is good, sufficient time should have been given to citizens, NGOs and others to give suggestions. “Introducing the bill now only means that the government is rushing with it, and it is a gimmick to postpone corporation elections,” he added. Leaders of the three parties suggested that while the bill proposes to give more powers to the Mayor, the government should also give powers to the council as it consists of elected representatives and is the first government of the city. “Also, there are many instances where the government rejects the proposals of the council.

The corporators and council should be given powers like the MLAs and MLCs,” they said. Members of other parties, Srikanth Narasimhamurthy from Bengaluru Navanirmana Party and C N Deepak from Karnataka Rashtriya Samithi, said the bill was like old wine in a new bottle. Though they voted for the bill, they demanded that fundamental changes be made in it. However, Shanthala Damle from AAP, said the bill was not required. “The government must strictly follow the KMC Rules and that should be sufficient,” she added.