Chikkaballapur lake in peril due to civil works 

The water body, along the national highway to Hyderabad en route to Nandi Hills, was a popular destination for birders.

Gopalakrishna Ammani Lake

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sprawling lake and the wetland surrounding it, located north of Bengaluru, which is a haven for migratory birds and a water source for the region, is facing twin treats: Secondary treated water pumped into it and the ‘rejuvenation’ plan of the government. The Gopalakrishna Ammani Lake in Sonnapura near Chikkaballapur is being filled up with secondary treated water from Hebbal and Nagawara valley in Bengaluru, with the aim to improve the groundwater table in the district. 

The water body, along the national highway to Hyderabad en route to Nandi Hills, was a popular destination for birders. Ornithologists said that till last month, they could easily count 125 species of birds, including migratory ones, but now with the civil works going on there, the lake and the wetland are at risk. The treated water is being pumped into the lake by the Minor Irrigation Department (MID). More than five years ago, the Horticulture Department built a mini-glass house there. 

“The lake has become a matter of worry as the works will hamper the biodiversity of the region. Besides, this has also exposed the tussle between the minor irrigation and horticulture department,” said a Forest Department official. The official pointed out that they were not consulted before this exercise started. 

A senior MID engineer said that the water body is spread across 600 acres, of which, 70 acres are under the Horticulture Department. “We are not damaging the biodiversity. The treated water from Bengaluru, as per state government orders, is being sent to Chikkaballapur to recharge the groundwater,” he said. However, a Forest official pointed out that due to the ongoing works, the natural water body will turn into a tank, like those in Bengaluru that are mere water storage tanks. 

