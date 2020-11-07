STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt mulls revamp of 108 ambulance services

The government aims to ensure a system wherein an ambulance arrives at the required destination within a few minutes of a call being received.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is mulling a revamp of Karnataka’s 108 ambulance service to ensure seamless and timely availability of vehicles to those in need, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.“The current system has a lot of loopholes. There is a need to correct them by adopting modern technology and global standard operating systems,” he said. The minister held a meeting with representatives of Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeck), experts and senior officials to deliberate on the draft terms and conditions of the contract.

The government aims to ensure a system wherein an ambulance arrives at the required destination within a few minutes of a call being received. The call centre should be able to identify dispatch the nearest available ambulance. An app similar to cab aggregators Ola or Uber was also discussed. 

“There have been several instances of people using other vehicles after calling several times and finding ambulances were unavailable in an emergency. Such instances should not repeat. We do not need vehicles which look like ambulances but do not serve the purpose. Every rupee spent should be useful to public,” Sudhakar said. It was also discussed in the meeting that only technically and financially strong companies be allowed to bid through global tenders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ambulance services
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp