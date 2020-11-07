STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let there be light... and feast

Is it really the festival of lights without loads of saccharine and savoury treats to dig into? City chefs list out recipes, some classic, some with a twist 

Published: 07th November 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We’re just a week away from Diwali. This means we’re now officially allowed to bring out the boxes of sweets and indulge in the best part of any festivity – the feast. We asked chefs in the city for some classic Diwali specials that can be easily whipped up at home. 

Blueberry coulis 
Ingredients: 
Blueberry puree: 70gm
Water: 25ml
Sugar: 20gm
Method:
1. Put all the ingredients in a heavy bottomed pan and cook on low heat till the sugar dissolves. 
2. Cook till the sauce thickens a bit, strain through a fine sieve and cool.
Recipe: Sanjay Tyagi, partner & chef, Northwest Kebab & Curryhouse

Blueberry phirni 
Ingredients:
Full fat milk: 1 ltr 
Basmati rice: 100 gm
Blueberry puree: 100 gm
Sugar: 150 gm
Method:
1. Soak and wash rice, drain and pat dry. Blend to a coarse powder in a blender, much to resemble semolina.
2. Boil milk; add rice and stir constantly to avoid lumps. Add water if necessary and cook until done. The rice on cooking will absorb and thicken the milk.
3. Reduce heat, add sugar and stir well until it dissolves. Remove from heat to cool, add the blueberry puree and stir to form a smooth mixture. Transfer the mixture to the log shaped flexi mold and chill to firm up in the refrigerator. 
4. Place the set Blueberry Phirni on the plate and spoon dots of the Blueberry coulis on the plate.

Narangi ki phirni

Ingredients:
Full cream milk: 1 ¼ litres
Basmati rice, 
soaked: 1/4th cup
Saffron: a pinch
Pistachio nuts, slivered: 6
Almonds, slivered: 12 
Sugar: 1/2 cup or as required
Green cardamom powder: ½ teaspoon
Rose water: ½ tbsp
Fresh orange pulp, strained: ½ cup
Orange pulp: 1 tbsp.
Pistachio nuts: 6 
Almonds: 6

Method: 
1. Pick, wash and soak rice for one hour.
2. Boil milk in a heavy bottomed pan and set aside. Drain and grind the rice coarsely.
3. Cut pistachios and almonds into slivers.
4. Add the coarsely ground rice paste to the milk and cook, stirring continuously so that there are no lumps and it does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.
5. Add sugar and mix. Add green cardamom powder, saffron and mix.
Add rose water. 
6. When the mixtures start thickening, take it off the flame. Let it cool down completely.
7. Add the strained fresh orange pulp. Mix well.
8. Pour into serving bowls and keep them in the refrigerator to chill for 4 hours.
9. Garnish with slivered pistachio nuts and almonds and serve chilled.
Recipe courtesy: Altamsh Patel,executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

Mochar cutlet

Ingredients:
Boiled and squeezed banana 
flowers (mashed partially): 600 gm
Potato (peeled, boiled, 
and mashed): 400 gm
Finely chopped onions: 350 gm
Grated coconut: 3 tbsp
Roasted peanuts (peeled and broken into pieces): 1.5 tbsp
Ginger paste: 1.5 tsp
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Finely chopped green chilies (variable): 3
Bhaja masala: 2.5 tsp
Salt: 1.5 tsp and 1 tsp
Sugar: 1.5 tsp
Lightly fried raisins: ¼ cup
Cornflour: 2.5 tbsp
Bread crumbs for coating
Oil for frying onions:  50 gms
Refined oil for deep-frying

Method: 
1. Wear plastic gloves when you are dealing with banana flowers, as these blacken the nails. Take out the outer red cover of the flower. 
2. Separate all the florets in all the layers. Discard thick red petals.
3. Chop off the whole little cone very finely, which we obtained from the inside part of a banana flower.
4. The separated florets removed initially also need to be chopped, but only after discarding the hard stick and the transparent polythene-like part from each floret.
5.  Soak it in a container of water with salt and turmeric powder. Transfer the flowers to a pressure cooker with some water and 1 tsp of salt.
6. Give four whistles on a simmered flame. Immediately open the cooker and check the flowers. Strain the blossoms out and squeeze the water out from the blossoms and mash.
7. Mix with the boiled and mashed potatoes. Add chilies, grated coconut, roasted peanuts, ginger paste, bhaja masala, salt, sugar, lightly fried raisins and cornflour. Mix the dough by hand.
8. Heat 2 tbsp oil till it smokes. Fry onions till golden brown. Add the dough and mix the onions into it. Cook for around 5 minutes. Let it cool at room temperature.
9. Add a bit of sugar to the mixture and mix it thoroughly.
10. Make heart-shaped cutlets and roll these over the breadcrumbs. Deep dry and serve with Kasundi.

Dry fruits laddoo 

Ingredients:
Almond: 100 gm
Pistachio: 100 gm
Cashew: 100 gm
Dry figs: 100 gm
Mawa: 50 gm
Honey: 330 gm
Ghee: 60 gm
Dry coconut: 120 gm

Method:
1. Soak dry figs one day prior
2. Shallow fry dry fruits and coconut in ghee
3. Boil sugar with little amount of water to make 1 string sugar syrup. Add honey and dry fruit mix and cook till it gets thick
4. Allow the mixture to cool, once it is cool, convert it into small rolls
Recipe courtesy: 
Nitish Kumar, executive chef, 
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

