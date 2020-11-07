‘Need improved hygiene measures at city Stadiums’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have travelled to so many places within and outside India, but trust me when I say that Bengaluru is one of the best cities, whether you look at the climate or the green cover right in the middle of the town. It gives you chance to breathe in some fresh air or even spend your time with your pet or family. I know that many high-rise buildings have come up over a period of time, but that has not taken away the city’s beauty.

Yes, there are many things that can be done to make it better, especially its roads. I live on the outskirts of the city, near Eagleton The Golf Resort near Bidadi. If I have to come to the city, I have to plan the whole day around it. Even for a person living in the city, it’s difficult to travel on these roads after an 8-hour work day.

Even from the sports perspective, Bengaluru is a city with great amenities. I see so many sportspersons coming to practise here. But when it comes to maintenance of stadiums, there can be a much better job done, especially about the hygiene standards.

When a sportsperson goes for practice, there should be a positive atmosphere created for them. Seeing so much of trash around just changes the mood. I have not visited Sree Kanteerava Stadium for the past eight month due to the lockdown, but these are small changes that will make it even better.

Solution: Everything should not be left for officials to do. Citizens can also take some things in their hands. Athletes as well as the audience should not discard trash in the stadium. The amount of plastic collected from the stadium is insane. It’s easier to carry reusable bottles. Since I live on the outskirts, I see all of city’s trash directed towards this part. And plastic forms the major part of the garbage. People should be more conscious about using plastic.