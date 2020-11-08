STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka High Court quashes Central govt notification

The state government contended that its objection to including the college in the ambit of MGR Institute has not been considered by the Union government and UGC.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the Union government notification including city’s Raja Rajeswari Medical College and Hospital in the ambit of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute (Deemed to be University), Chennai.

However, the court put a rider that the restoration should not affect the admission of students to the undergraduate and post-graduate medical courses hitherto done by Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, post impugned notification. Allowing the petition filed by the state government, Justice Krishna S Dixit recently passed the order quashing the Centre’s notification dated February 14, 2019.

The state government contended that its objection to including the college in the ambit of MGR Institute has not been considered by the Union government and UGC.  The judge directed the Union government and the Medical Council of India to take all steps required for restoring the position of the college, RGUHS and the Deemed to be University, within eight weeks.  

The judge also dismissed the petition of Moogambigai Charitable and Educational Trust, which runs RajaRajeswari Medical College and Hospital, questioning the state government’s communication dated May 16, 2019 directing the RGUHS not to disaffiliate the college.

