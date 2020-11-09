Adopting a new mindset: Theatre for Change to release series of videos where kins of adopted children narrate their experiences

Simran Ahuja By

BENGALURU: They say blood is thicker than water but a city-based theatre group is trying to show otherwise. On World Adoption Day, on Nov. 9, Theatre for Change is releasing a series of videos where parents, grandparents, and siblings of adopted children narrate their experiences with adoption, the challenges and prejudices they faced, and more. It is the brainchild of theatre person Sujatha Balakrishnan, who founded the group.

The pre-recorded videos feature families from Bengaluru, Singapore, Delhi and New Mexico. “When we think of a family, we only think of biological children. Isn’t that a misinterpretation? All you need for a family is a heart to love and a home to share,” says Balakrishnan.

I t’s easy to sense her passion for the cause. The new grandmother recently welcomed her granddaughter, who was adopted by her daughter some months ago. “It upsets me when people refer to this concept as an ‘alternative family’. Adopted families are just as much an authentic family as any other,”she says. In an attempt to do away with a “sermonising” approach, the videos feature different families presenting their story in a theatrical format. Shilpi Das recorded two videos for this initiative.

The city-based personal voice coach and voice artiste is a mother to 14-year-old Shiuli and 11-year-old Shubham. “We recorded the kids’ grandmother making pakodas, which happen to be my son’s favourite. She recalls the journey when we brought him home 11 years ago and how she took care of him for the first three months.

The other video has my daughter narrate a story about adoption,” says Das, who hopes people get inspired by her experience to “not confine their love to just blood relations.” Naina Muthappa, a USA-based chartered accountant and entrepreneur, believes that everyone who comes into your life has a reason and purpose. Her adopted child, she says, was meant to be with her and the little signs that made it obvious is the focus of her dialogue for the event.

“Most people who knew that I was in the process of adopting said they would like to adopt as well. It was usually followed by a “but” -- either they didn’t have the money or the time or their spouse didn’t want to. They thought that life had to be perfect to adopt a child. If only the people with perfect lives adopted, no abandoned child would find a family.

A child does not need a perfect family, just one that loves them,” she says, adding that her video also includes the challenges that came with adopting an older child. “Kids always come with challenges to a parent. I think it makes you a better parent. I hope viewers will feel that maybe their family has room for one more,” she adds. (The videos will be available on Theatre for Change’s YouTube)