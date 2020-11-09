Clean Air Street initiative: Al Fresco fun, anyone?

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This weekend, as usual, cars honked and moved at a snail’s pace on Brigade Road and St Marks Road. But nestled between them, Church Street witnessed a surprising silence as the pilot project of the Clean Air Street initiative by the Directorate of Urban and Land Transport along with Indian Institute of Science kicked off this weekend.

Both ends of the street were lined with barricades, cutting off traffic as people walked up and down at a leisurely pace, soaking in the sights and rows of twinkling fairy lights. The Bengaluru street almost resembled a Parisian lane for 48 hours, what with the pebbled road, and eateries having set up tables on the pavement. This weekends-only initiative is expected to go on till February next year. For Pramod Kumar and Aarthi Sridhar, the new look came as a surprise.

“I love this European vibe. Our initial plan was to take away our food but the ambience was so great so we made a spontaneous plan to dine outdoors,” said Kumar, a resident of Jayanagar. Agreed Sridhar, who added that the openness helped put their concerns about the virus at ease. While the two of them enjoyed a meal at the outdoor seating of Coconut Grove, tables and chairs could also be seen outside other restaurants, like Social, Bheemas, Mainland China, Matteo, etc. Shachi Sondur, who was sipping coffee outside Starbucks, said, “It’s a lot less lonelier because there are so many people around.

Everyone is following rules too.” Visitors were screened for temperature at both ends of the street. Adding to the European vibe was Himal Thapa, a guitar-playing busker who was crooning music in the cool evening air. According to him, the crowd this weekend was almost twice of that during the last weekend. It was this crowd that Shubha Ramesh was hoping to tap into. The founder of Handmade Adda, which is located in JP Nagar, had decided to set up a small kiosk.

She said, “I’m not disappointed with the business I’ve done today. It’s not very crowded but people are coming. Which is good given the current situation.” While visitors were all for the traffic- free vibe, the jury is still out on how the project will fare for restaurateurs. A operations manager at a café on Church Street, on the condition of anonymity, told CE, “The outdoor seating is a hit or miss. Some could like it because of how it looks like a foreign country, while others could find the vendors or beggars disturbing.

They harass customers dining outdoors.” He added that the weather during the day played spoilsport too. “We hardly had 1 or 2 people. Even in the evening, we had only 50 per cent occupancy. It could also be that some people prefer privacy while eating,” he added, explaining that their prime crowd – youngsters – is reduced. “Many have gone back home since schools and colleges are not open.” Akhlak Hussain, manager at Mainland China, said they served nine and 16 people outdoors during lunch and dinner, respectively. “We have four tables set up at the moment but we will add two more soon,” he added.

Other eateries, like Brik Oven, are choosing to wait and watch before they set up outdoor seating. According to co-founder Sreeram Anvesh, the pizzeria will likely follow suit and set up furniture on the pavement in the coming two weekends. While he agrees that this could be beneficial in the long run, concerns over what it means for business do crop up. “This could affect us because many people prefer dining in their cars for safety, given the pandemic. But we can only hope that this promotes more walk-in customers,” he said.