Curves won’t slow down Metro on Yelachenahalli line

Unique design with smooth gradient will allow trains to run at regular speed; commuters can interchange between both entrances of 5 stations.
 

A view of the Konanakunte Cross Station in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The five elevated stations on the  6.29-km Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura Metro line of Phase-2, which is slated for inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) after Deepavali, have a unique design at curvatures and sharp turns along its tracks. None of the 40 stations in Phase-I have such a feature. 

A detailed presentation was made on the Reach 4B Line by senior Metro officials to the CMRS on Friday. This Southern Extension of the Green Line comprises the five elevated stations of Konanakunte Cross (earlier called  Anjanapura Cross Road), Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura and Anjanapura.

A senior Metro official told The New Indian Express that the presence of curves along rails resulted in slowing down of the train as it approaches these points for safety reasons. “To ensure that regular speed of trains is maintained, we have designed the Phase-2 stations in such a way that the lines have a smooth gradient and curve,” he said.

Metro stations on Reach 4B are constructed on the median of the existing roads to avoid land acquisition issues. “They have Up and Down lines on either side of the median. The stations have been designed in such a way that commuters can interchange between both entrances of the five stations by using the unpaid area at concourse level.

This does away with the requirement of a foot-overbridge for crossing the road. This will help the public enter the stations from any entry point, which will  increase the convenience for Metro users.” In Phase-1, this is possible only at Yeshwantpur, Baiyappanahalli and MG Road stations, pointed out urban transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar. BMRCL had submitted a report to the CMRS a fortnight ago. Another report has been submitted on Friday responding to all the clarifications sought, another official said. “The inspection will happen in the third or fourth week of November. It will be after Deepavali only,” he said.

