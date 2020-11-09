STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The Amnesia Games: Better forgotten?

A week ahead of Halloween, ‘Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs’ appeared as free to download on the Epic Games store.

Published: 09th November 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs

For representational purposes

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A week ahead of Halloween, ‘Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs’ appeared as free to download on the Epic Games store. The Amnesia series comprises short games that can be completed in a single sit. The game has puzzles based on exploration.

It is best played during nice rainy nights. AMFP released back in 2013, following the release of the more popular ‘The Dark Descent’. The question is, is this game worth the memory trip? AMFP uses the usual horror series intro of a man (a man called Mandus) waking up to a bad dream in his huge bedroom in an old mansion. His next move, not surprisingly, is to explore all dark corners of the house.

His children call out to him, and we are forced to run towards their voices. However, we promptly see their shadows slide away every time we get close. They are skilled at hideand- seek. Apart from interacting with letters around the house, the only useful thing Mandus does is levitate chairs to throw at monsters.

We do not see any monsters, so the only explanation for the bodiless voices in the mansion are anachronistic motion-triggered Bluetooth speakers. And the only explanation for us levitating chairs despite foreseeing no harm – is for furniture rearrangement.

My anachronistic speaker hypothesis is strengthened by the existence of several phoneline connections in this mansion. How is it that a house with very dimly lit gas lamps and candles for lights, be besieged by several phone calls, with these phones situated in every other room and corridor? The calls intend to take Mandus on a guilt trip. The effect, however, is weakened with repetition.

The allure to finish the game is lost since most of the ‘dark secret’ is evident in the game’s title. However, AMFP succeeds in taking the path of horror by putting the player through constant discomfort. The music succeeds in bringing this out in the most gruesome way: ranging from the ringing strings in the church to the twinkling sounds in the children’s room, the whirring of contraptions in the factory, and sudden silences.

Popular opinion reveals that AMFP did not induce true fear like its prequel – The Dark Descent. AMFP had subtle jump scares, infinite health regeneration, and infinite oil in the lantern – these suit easily scared players like me just fine by encouraging us to stick around and finish the game. In the game’s defence, it is also not possible to adapt to everyone’s notion of ‘true fear’ either.

For example, I fear the release of the Netflix adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed games. 1 out of 3 for AMFP, because it is creepy, but not 3 A.M. creepy.

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp