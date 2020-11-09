US vice president-elect Kamala Harris fashion icon in making, say designers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kamala Harris has been creating a buzz right from the word go. Ever since she was pronounced vice president-elect of the United States of America, viewers have been sizing up Harris, and not just for her speech, wherein she said, “... while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last,” but also for her style statement.

For her maiden speech after the election, Harris chose a Carolina Herrera white suit and satin pussybow blouse, styled with nude pointy toe pumps. White was a widely considered symbol of the suffragette movement of the early 20th century, when activist organisations fought for women to have the right to vote. This reference has got Bengaluru designers giving her a shout-out.

Fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa feels the warmth of her personality is reflected in the comfortable dressing which marks her style statement. “She seems as comfortable in a Kanjeevaram saree as she does in the functional pant-suited look she opts for at work.

Now, as vice president of the USA, she may become a fashion icon but Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are both hard acts to follow,” he says. Unlike the former First Ladies of the White House, who were known for their lady-like statements, Harris’ fashion sense is androgynous, says celebrity stylist Nirjal Basnet aka Queen Andro.

“Her fashion is fresh just like her position right now,” he says, adding that the powerful yet subtle style with a colour representing women of colour, radiates power but is relatable at the same time. Clothes don’t change the world but the women who wear them do, believes couturier Husna Sait, pointing out that Harris’ power dressing goes to show that substance doesn’t exist entirely independent of style.

“Harris wields it most effectively, and reinforces the message of integrity and character, and it is reassuring. Her clothes and accessories never command more attention than the politician herself,” she says. While her dressing may be considered gender fluid by some, fashion co-curator Yagnika Chaitanya Cotha finds Harris’ “well-tailored suit” dainty. “She wears a respectable appearance, walks with confidence, and is the epitome of elegance,” Cotha says.