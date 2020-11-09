STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

US vice president-elect Kamala Harris fashion icon in making, say designers in Bengaluru

For her maiden speech after the election, Harris chose a Carolina Herrera white suit and satin pussybow blouse, styled with nude pointy toe pumps.

Published: 09th November 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

kamala harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaking in Wilmington. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kamala Harris has been creating a buzz right from the word go. Ever since she was pronounced vice president-elect of the United States of America, viewers have been sizing up Harris, and not just for her speech, wherein she said, “... while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last,” but also for her style statement.

For her maiden speech after the election, Harris chose a Carolina Herrera white suit and satin pussybow blouse, styled with nude pointy toe pumps. White was a widely considered symbol of the suffragette movement of the early 20th century, when activist organisations fought for women to have the right to vote. This reference has got Bengaluru designers giving her a shout-out.

Fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa feels the warmth of her personality is reflected in the comfortable dressing which marks her style statement. “She seems as comfortable in a Kanjeevaram saree as she does in the functional pant-suited look she opts for at work.

Now, as vice president of the USA, she may become a fashion icon but Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are both hard acts to follow,” he says. Unlike the former First Ladies of the White House, who were known for their lady-like statements, Harris’ fashion sense is androgynous, says celebrity stylist Nirjal Basnet aka Queen Andro.

“Her fashion is fresh just like her position right now,” he says, adding that the powerful yet subtle style with a colour representing women of colour, radiates power but is relatable at the same time. Clothes don’t change the world but the women who wear them do, believes couturier Husna Sait, pointing out that Harris’ power dressing goes to show that substance doesn’t exist entirely independent of style.

“Harris wields it most effectively, and reinforces the message of integrity and character, and it is reassuring. Her clothes and accessories never command more attention than the politician herself,” she says. While her dressing may be considered gender fluid by some, fashion co-curator Yagnika Chaitanya Cotha finds Harris’ “well-tailored suit” dainty. “She wears a respectable appearance, walks with confidence, and is the epitome of elegance,” Cotha says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Kamal Harris fashion
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp