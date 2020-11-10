STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire breaks out at chemical factory in residential area of Bengaluru

As the factory had stored chemicals, the fire spread to adjacent buildings and the police evacuated the occupants as a precautionary measure

Published: 10th November 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Four employees, who were trapped in the factory were rescued unhurt. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Bapujinagar near Hosaguddadahalli in West Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Six hours after the fire broke out, the fire department staff were still fighting it.

Police said the factory is located in a residential area. “The mishap occurred at around 11.15 am and there were only four workers inside the factory at the time of the incident and they managed to come out and save their lives. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained,” an official said.

As the factory had stored chemicals, the fire spread to adjacent buildings and the police evacuated the occupants as a precautionary measure. The fire also caused heavy smoke, which was seen from a distance of more than two kilometres.

More than 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the fire. They found it difficult to reach due to the narrow lanes of the residential area. Senior officers of the Fire and Emergency Services department and the police department rushed to the spot and are monitoring the operation.

Bengaluru factory fire chemical factory fire Bapuji nagar factory fire
