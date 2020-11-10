Namma Metro: Five years on, no safe access to Green Line stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even five years after the opening of three stations on the Green Line (May 1, 2015), commuters have to run across the road risking life and limb to reach them or after exiting.Riders using the Nagasandra, Dasarahalli and Jalahalli Metro stations (Reach 3B) say there is no pedestrian connectivity. Residents say pedestrians have fallen and been injured often while crossing. However, no agency was able to give accurate figures.

Madhava Banavar, process analyst in a multinational firm, comes to Nagasandra Metro station from his residence at Nelagadaranahalli on a two-wheeler. “I travel to Malleswaram regularly. It is very difficult to cross the road with vehicles constantly coming on the Tumakuru Main Road. For senior citizens and those with children it is really difficult. On account of this, many who want to use the Metro are giving it a miss.”

The plan to create a subway was changed to Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at two stations. Ajay Seth, Managing Director, BMRCL, told TNIE, “The shift from subway to FOBs at Nagasandra and Dasarahalli was made as it would be easy to maintain them. Simplex, which is executing the project at Nagasandra, has completed the gangway across the road. Staircase painting is in progress and it will be fixed after November 16. This FOB is planned for completion by the first week of December.”

At Dasarahalli, the FOB work which is being executed by the BBMP has not yet started, said an official. At Jalahalli, a subway is being constructed by the BBMP. Despite repeated calls, BBMP engineers did not respond.Sanjeev Dyamannavar, urban transportation expert, said, “Metro being mass public transport, it is the prime responsibility of the BMRCL and the Urban Development department to provide safe and easy access to the public. These need to be planned during the Detailed Project Report stage itself. If such connectivity is put in place, it will help increase ridership too.”