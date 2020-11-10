STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One degree of separation

A half-Indian woman has made history in America. And the whole of India has found a reason to rejoice

Published: 10th November 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration:  AMIT BANDRE

By Pallavi Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Almost three decades after the liberalisation of the Indian economy, you would think we have come a long way from the time kids used to show off the tiny Toblerone that their relatives had got for them from the United States. And flaunt the fact that they had relatives in the US. Turns out, we haven’t really. Okay, so we aren’t excited anymore about owning a Gap T-shirt, or Clinique moisturiser.

A large number of Indians have, over the past couple of decades, travelled abroad as part of groups taking package tours, shopped for foreign-branded toiletries (or pinched them from hotel rooms), and made everything, from risotto to ratatouille, their own. We have always loved making things, and people, our own. Kamala Harris is only the latest name on the list. So is Joe Biden. 

The US vice president-elect may only have some shreds of roots remaining in India, but the cheering here is enough to sprout warm memories and proud connections of third cousins, granduncles, twice-removed nephews, and neighbours who at one time lived in the same lane as the twice-removed nephews.

We have all watched with glee as she made dosa in the kitchen of actor Mindy Kaling -- another ‘Indian’ connection we never fail to parade, so what if nobody has heard her being called by her first name that is actually Indian -- and drew parallels with the fact that they too recycle jars to store spices. Biden’s link with the country is even more faint -- apparently there were five Bidens living in Mumbai, all distantly related to him, until a few years back. 

Earlier this week, we were clapping as an old video of New Zealand’s new minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan addressing the country’s parliament in Malayalam went viral on social media. From chutney music of the Caribbean to the traces of immigrant identities in the lives of celebrities like VS Naipaul, Nicki Minaj and Leo Varadkar, we have sought to share a slice of fame from wherever and whoever we could. 

It hasn’t mattered that the list has included people like Bobby Jindal (again, hardly anyone would remember him as Piyush) who went on to denounce the label of ‘hyphenated American’, and even trended as the hashtag #JindalSoWhite in 2015. Or that Tulsi Gabbard, who became a much-mentioned name last year when she decided to run for US presidency, is not of Indian origin. Just having an Indian name or religion is enough to make us feel the oneness. Quite the way wearing Indian outfits is. 

We eagerly zoom in on pictures of Nick Jonas dressed in a kurta, and Meghan Markle draped in a sari. It doesn’t take the image of Will Smith doing puja at Haridwar to make us feel overwhelmed; the sight of any foreigner tourist wearing henna and bindi is enough to bring a gush of warmth in our hearts. We love it when Justin Trudeau visits the Golden Temple with his family, and love it more when he also rolls rotis in the langar. 

And we don’t have a short memory either when it comes to such things. Years after his demise, no mention of Pt. Ravi Shankar is complete without his association with the Beatles, and the music group’s stay in Rishikesh, getting highlighted. Our kids are told about how, after watching the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in 1945, Robert Oppenheimer cited a line from the Bhagavad Gita. But what the heck, all that is past. A half-Indian woman has made history in America. And the whole of India has found a reason to rejoice. 

