Pearl Maria DSouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based NGO is trying to help children have a playful time as they develop their social, emotional and motor skills. A group of professionals with background in architecture, design and marketing have come together to create ‘Play in a Box’ kits with various games to give underprivileged children a means to develop their cognitive and learning skills, and keep their creativity satisfied while the schools are shut.

The team of Anthill Creations is looking at reaching 10,000 children through a campaign on the Milap crowdfunding platform. The campaign, that will close on Nov. 14, has already resulted in a collection of about `10 lakh out of the target of `30 lakh. “We have earlier built 256 playgrounds across eight states. To satisfy the need for play facilities, we came up with this concept for which we partnered with organisations such as Bal Utsav and Makkala Jagriti to reach out to children,” said Pooja Rai, CEO of the NGO.

The games are designed for specific age groups, starting at the pre-primary level. “For instance, younger children living in urban slums have very little space to play, and hence they can use items such as a hop scotch mat to play inside their house with siblings or parents. Also a part of this kit are memory games. For rural children who have a little more space to play, a slightly more diverse set of objects is introduced, which also includes animal and forest themes,” Rai added.

With an added focus on hygiene, the team has also brought out card games where pictures have to be matched according to the theme. They had initially teamed up with a manufacturing company to produce these toys, but due to the mounting expenses and use of plastic, they now work with smaller vendors, including toy makers in Channapatna, who contribute in various phases of the production cycle. “We are also looking at the time when schools reopen. We plan to give one kit of 10 games to a class of 30 students when schools reopen,” Rai said.