STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Toy time

A Bengaluru-based NGO is trying to help children have a playful time as they develop their social, emotional and motor skills.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

By  Pearl Maria DSouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based NGO is trying to help children have a playful time as they develop their social, emotional and motor skills. A group of professionals with background in architecture, design and marketing have come together to create ‘Play in a Box’ kits with various games to give underprivileged children a means to develop their cognitive and learning skills, and keep their creativity satisfied while the schools are shut.

The team of Anthill Creations is looking at reaching 10,000 children through a campaign on the Milap crowdfunding platform. The campaign, that will close on Nov. 14, has already resulted in a collection of about `10 lakh out of the target of `30 lakh. “We have earlier built 256 playgrounds across eight states. To satisfy the need for play facilities, we came up with this concept for which we partnered with organisations such as Bal Utsav and Makkala Jagriti to reach out to children,” said Pooja Rai, CEO of the NGO.  

The games are designed for specific age groups, starting at the pre-primary level. “For instance, younger children living in urban slums have very little space to play, and hence they can use items such as a hop scotch mat to play inside their house with siblings or parents. Also a part of this kit are memory games. For rural children who have a little more space to play, a slightly more diverse set of objects is introduced, which also includes animal and forest themes,” Rai added.

With an added focus on hygiene, the team has also brought out card games where pictures have to be matched according to the theme. They had initially teamed up with a manufacturing company to produce these toys, but due to the mounting expenses and use of plastic, they now work with smaller vendors, including toy makers in Channapatna, who contribute in various phases of the production cycle. “We are also looking at the time when schools reopen. We plan to give one kit of 10 games to a class of 30 students when schools reopen,” Rai said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp