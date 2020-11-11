Cracker quandaries 

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With various state governments imposing restrictions on the bursting of crackers, I wonder how this year’s Deepavali will look and sound like. As a child, I respected Deepavali more than other festivals, simply because it was powerful enough to dislodge the seemingly cruel education system. Christmas came during the beginning of the school’s second term, Sankranti coincided with the pre-boards, and Holi arrived bang in the middle of the annual exams. But whether you were a child or adult, you were allotted a holiday to celebrate Deepavali.

As urban Indians, there are essentially two kinds of Deepavalis we celebrate – the first a carefree, adventurous Deepavali as children. And the second – an environmentally conscious Deepavali as a grownup. Since this year’s festival coincides with Children’s Day, I firmly believe that the child in me had much more fun during Deepavali.

As a teenager, it was the night when I was got caught drinking for the first time at home. We had downed copious amounts of vodka, and stuffed our mouths with chewing gum. But when my folks noticed that my reflexes were extremely slow, their suspicions were proven right. This led to a month-long quarantine at home – an anticlimactic end to a childhood that revelled in the festival of lights.

While studying journalism, I became aware of the environmental aspects of crackers, and the conditions they were manufactured in. Over the last decade, whether or not I celebrated Deepavali depended on who I was with. For some years, I chose to get sloshed like Narakasura on Diwali night. On others, I would join friends to burst a few stray crackers.

But nostalgia and childhood are uncorrupted. Deepavali for me has always been the smell of fireworks. The bubbling excitement of traveling on my father’s scooter to a location that sold crackers at wholesale rates... Bamboo stalls lined up with crackers, resembling the sets of Charlie and the Crackers Factory. Crackers arranged in varying levels of risk – from the harmless sparklers to toy guns with reels of tiny blobs of gunpowder bullets. I would later graduate to ‘bombs’ – unabashedly named ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ and ‘Atom Bomb’. And the showstopper – a hybrid of nuclear fission and fusion – the ‘Ganga-Jamuna 2-in-1 Bomb’!

The crackers would be brought home, the entire house smelling of gunpowder. Crackers would be dried out on the terrace to remove any dampness. I would keep a check on them, lest an imaginative crow mistook a chakri for a colourful vada and flew away with it. The few days before D-day would be spent with my toy gun, shooting imaginary crooks. As the day grew nearer, the excitement reached a feverish pitch.

Deepavali night made everything else pale into insignificance – puja, sweets, a new film on TV, and even new clothes. As evening gave way to night, my father would bring out a bucket of cold water – an early example of accident insurance. He would then carefully pull out of the wick of every cracker for added safety and keep them ready.

The next few hours would be spent in lighting the crackers with an agarbatti, waiting for the wick to sizzle, and rushing back to the safety of my parents, and the bucket of water. Once the ‘easy’ crackers were done with, it was time to move on to the nuclear crackers. As we gear up to celebrate a muted Deepavali, I shall sit on my balcony and look at the clear sky. My mind, meanwhile, will be exploding with a combination of memories – the ultimate ‘Ganga-Jamuna 2-in-1 bomb’. Happy Deepavali.