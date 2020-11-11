STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cracker quandaries 

With various state governments imposing restrictions on the bursting of crackers, I wonder how this year’s Deepavali will look and sound like.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With various state governments imposing restrictions on the bursting of crackers, I wonder how this year’s Deepavali will look and sound like. As a child, I respected Deepavali more than other festivals, simply because it was powerful enough to dislodge the seemingly cruel education system. Christmas came during the beginning of the school’s second term, Sankranti coincided with the pre-boards, and Holi arrived bang in the middle of the annual exams. But whether you were a child or adult, you were allotted a holiday to celebrate Deepavali. 

As urban Indians, there are essentially two kinds of Deepavalis we celebrate – the first a carefree, adventurous Deepavali as children. And the second – an environmentally conscious Deepavali as a grownup. Since this year’s festival coincides with Children’s Day, I firmly believe that the child in me had much more fun during Deepavali. 

As a teenager, it was the night when I was got caught drinking for the first time at home. We had downed copious amounts of vodka, and stuffed our mouths with chewing gum. But when my folks noticed that my reflexes were extremely slow, their suspicions were proven right. This led to a month-long quarantine at home – an anticlimactic end to a childhood that revelled in the festival of lights. 

While studying journalism, I became aware of the environmental aspects of crackers, and the conditions they were manufactured in. Over the last decade, whether or not I celebrated Deepavali depended on who I was with. For some years, I chose to get sloshed like Narakasura on Diwali night. On others, I would join friends to burst a few stray crackers. 

But nostalgia and childhood are uncorrupted. Deepavali for me has always been the smell of fireworks. The bubbling excitement of traveling on my father’s scooter to a location that sold crackers at wholesale rates... Bamboo stalls lined up with crackers, resembling the sets of Charlie and the Crackers Factory. Crackers arranged in varying levels of risk – from the harmless sparklers to toy guns with reels of tiny blobs of gunpowder bullets. I would later graduate to ‘bombs’ – unabashedly named ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ and ‘Atom Bomb’. And the showstopper – a hybrid of nuclear fission and fusion – the ‘Ganga-Jamuna 2-in-1 Bomb’! 

The crackers would be brought home, the entire house smelling of gunpowder. Crackers would be dried out on the terrace to remove any dampness. I would keep a check on them, lest an imaginative crow mistook a chakri for a colourful vada and flew away with it. The few days before D-day would be spent with my toy gun, shooting imaginary crooks. As the day grew nearer, the excitement reached a feverish pitch. 

Deepavali night made everything else pale into insignificance – puja, sweets, a new film on TV, and even new clothes. As evening gave way to night, my father would bring out a bucket of cold water – an early example of accident insurance. He would then carefully pull out of the wick of every cracker for added safety and keep them ready.

The next few hours would be spent in lighting the crackers with an agarbatti, waiting for the wick to sizzle, and rushing back to the safety of my parents, and the bucket of water. Once the ‘easy’ crackers were done with, it was time to move on to the nuclear crackers. As we gear up to celebrate a muted Deepavali, I shall sit on my balcony and look at the clear sky. My mind, meanwhile, will be exploding with a combination of memories – the ultimate ‘Ganga-Jamuna 2-in-1 bomb’. Happy Deepavali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp