STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Decline in Covid infection welcome, but test quality must improve: Analysis

Govt must focus on testing vulnerable groups in the shortest span of time, experts say

Published: 11th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a sample from a child in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of daily additions to Bengaluru's Covid cases may be on the decline, but there is room for increasing qualitative testing to detect more positive cases and avoid a potential increase in severe infections or mortality, according to an analysis by a management consultancy.

Bengaluru's Effective Testing Positivity Rate (ETPR) was 17.5% in early September and dropped to 13% on November 8, showed the analysis by Jeevan Raksha, an initiative of consultancy Proxima. 

The ETPR is different from the Total Positivity Rate (TPR), which is the number of positives expressed as a percentage of the total number of tests.

The ETPR is the total number of new tests done on a daily basis, but excludes the positives from at least 20% of retests.

While the decline of the TPR is a welcome sign, the ETPR aims at increasing the 'positive' detection rate in the number of tests done per day.

This means that a reduction in the ETPR is not a good sign because it implies that tests are being done on healthier people instead of those who are likely to contract the infection-elderly people, those with comorbidities, pregnant women, those with weakened immunity, or those more exposed to the disease. 

An expert said that an individual whose first test came back negative but the second confirmed Covid-19 infection would be excluded from the ETPR.

These comprise at least 20% of people excluded from the ETPR, meaning that the decline in the ETPR is artificial as the precise number is ignored. 

In September, Bengaluru conducted a total of 6.6 lakh tests, resulting in 1.3 lakh positive cases.

In October, the number of tests rose to 10 lakh, but the number of positive cases remained at 1.3 lakh. Experts said this indicated lack of testing among high-risk categories.

Bengaluru recognised that testing was inadequate in August, and ramped up capacity, said Sanjeev Mysore, convenor of Jeevan Raksha.

"The active cases dropped sharply, month-on-month, and the number of deaths marginally reduced. Now, Bengaluru has got the quantitative aspect right, but it should give due attention to qualitative aspects which include tracing and testing the most vulnerable group within the shortest time span," he said.

The decline in the ETPR contradicts the results of both the government and private serosurveys, which found that up to 27% and 45% respectively of Karnataka's population had the infection at the time of survey or had been infected in the past. 

Poor testing yield indicates high probability of testing low-risk people without clear justification. Poor testing is also caused by high usage of Rapid Antigen Tests which have a high probability of false negative results. 

"Qualitative improvement in coming weeks could yield better results. If the right people are not traced and tested, the testing yield (those testing positive) will be less and low number of cases will be reported, but the threat of infection spread remains," Mysore said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp