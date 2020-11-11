Railway police rescue minor ‘kidnapped’ from Bhopal

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within five hours of getting an alert that a 16-year-old girl was missing from Kamla Nagar in Bhopal and was suspected to be taken by someone on a train to Bengaluru, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police rescued her from the New Delhi-Bengaluru Festival Superfast Express when it neared Yelahanka.

A case of kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC was registered by her parents on Sunday at a Bhopal police station and the RPF Zonal office at Jabalpur alerted the cops here. According to RPF sources, the girl, a Class 12 student, was convinced by her male classmate, who claims to be 17 years old, to leave the city with him. “It looks like she agreed to his plan,” a top cop said. Her parents had approached the police when they realised that she was missing.

Following the alert received in Bengaluru around 1.30 pm on Monday, the RPF formed multiple search teams who checked trains entering the Bengaluru Division from North India. “When we were checking Train no. 06528 while it was passing between Hindupur and Yelahanka, we found a young girl on seat number 38 of the S8 coach and the boy had a booking on seat number 40.

The duo was made to alight at Yelahanka station around 6 pm and cops waiting at the platform took over from there,” another cop said. A cop said that the girl looked confused. “It appears as if she thought he would take her somewhere closer home. She did not imagine she would be brought as far as Bengaluru. A police team from Bhopal is on the way to escort them back,” the cop said. If the boy is found to be a minor as he has claimed, a different case applicable to juvenile delinquents will be booked, he added.