Stink bomb ticks in Electronics City, residents furious

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents of Chikkanagamanagala village in Electronic City are up in arms against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for letting out the leachate and liquid waste from the solid waste management processing unit into the fields and open drains.According to locals, they are unable to step out of their homes due to the foul smell, mosquitoes and other insects. They are also worried about drawing water from borewells fearing groundwater contamination.

“Earlier in June, leachate was seen flowing out of the treatment plant from the gates. BBMP had done little to address the issue. But now, during late night hours, the workers use pipes and let out the water and leachate into the open fields and drains. This is only making matters worse. We noticed it on Monday night and pointed this to the BBMP and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” said D Chandru, a local.

S Shridhar, another resident, said the police did not register our complaint against the corporation and the officials. “No police permission was given to stage a protest this time. The lorries taking the leachate leak, so it is not just the area around the plant that is filthy and stinking, but all the roads in the vicinity,” he said.

D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner, SWM, said, “There is a direct allegation that the BBMP workers are letting out the leachate, a report from the staffers has been sought. I will visit the plant to take stock of the ground reality.”

Meanwhile, acting on the complaint, KSPCB officials visited the site on Tuesday evening. “Though the plant and machinery are good, the corporation should be more serious about its management. It has been learnt that they have doubled the waste-holding capacity from 15,000 litres. A show-cause notice has been served and a mahajar has been drawn. Member Secretary of the Board will also hold a hearing to address the issue,” an official said.BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said the matter is serious and will be dealt with sternly.

WASTE WOES

BBMP had set up the plant at a cost of `240 crore to address the waste generated from the city. This is one of the seven solid waste management processing plants in Bengaluru. Locals are against the plant and want it removed from their neighbourhood. In October, a Twitter storm was held to draw the attention of the government.