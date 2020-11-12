AAP set to contest from all wards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fight for seats and choosing the mayor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike council will not be limited to a fight between BJP, Congress and JD(S) this time, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest from all constituencies. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia made this announcement on Wednesday while interacting with the media after inspecting the newly-launched Aam Aadmi Clinic in Shanthinagar. The clinic has been set up on the lines of the Mohalla clinics in New Delhi.

Sisodia said the party in Bengaluru will talk only of developmental works and will not indulge in any sort of caste-based politics. He also added that when AAP comes to power in the city, three more such clinics will be set up in each ward. “BJP, Congress and JDS have been in power in the BBMP but have never helped the people of Bengaluru.

AAP is confident to win the upcoming BBMP elections, following which the city will be transformed completely,” he said. AAP, Karnataka State convener Prithvi Reddy said people do not need a government which does not provide basic amenities like healthcare and education. He said according to a poll, around 70% Bengalureans need governance similar to the AAP-led Delhi model.