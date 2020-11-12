STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Avni completes drilling under Bowring hostel

To take at least 5 more months for tunnelling till MG Rd Metro station

Published: 12th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Avni began drilling on August 29, but encountered a hurdle on October 15 | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a remarkable comeback, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Avni has now completed a total of 70 metres along the underground route from Shivajinagar to MG Road. Avni began drilling on August 29, but encountered a hurdle on October 15. While boring 60 feet under the ground, it came across a sinkhole adjacent to the BMTC bus stand bringing all tunnelling operations to a halt.

Three TBMs are presently carrying out drilling works, while a fourth is on standby for the underground corridor work along the Nagawara-Gottigere Line of Metro Phase-II.“Drawing from the experience of KG Road Metro station in Metro Phase-I, a plan was worked out to thoroughly stabilise the ground around to help the machine continue with digging,” a senior official of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told The New Indian Express.  

He said, “We pumped water and cement below the ground using special pumps, which went on for 12 days. The soil was allowed to settle down for 24 hours and then the TBM continued drilling. It proceeds very slowly and drills only 3 to 5 metres a day depending on the soil condition.” It was a challenging and meticulous operation as the four-storeyed hostel of Bowring Hospital was the first building under which the TBM had to bore through after the ground was strengthened. “The inmates of the hostel were temporarily relocated till the boring work was completed. There was no problem after that and we managed to drill successfully. The driver (operator) of a TBM is seated 20 metres away, making it impossible to view what is ahead,” he said. 

Avni will drill 800 metres before it touches the MG Road Underground Metro station. “We have completed 70 metres and another 730 metres lies ahead. It would take at least five more months for the tunnelling to be completed. After it completes 100 metres, the second TBM Lavi would begin operating along the same direction,” the official said. The other two TBMs, drilling from Cantonment to Shivajinagar are registering good progress. “TBM Urja has completed 100 metres and Vindhya has started drilling operations,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunnel Boring Machine BMRCL
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp