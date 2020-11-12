Time for change

Dr Nanda Rajaneesh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases faced by the world but still many of us are nonchalant towards this impending condition. With work, family, social life and a lot more on our minds we tend to forget the most crucial aspect of this life, our health. Diabetes is also a lifestyle disease that can manifest and appear silently without any warnings.

There are no known reasons or causes of the disease but there are a number of lifestyle and genetic factors that put you at risk for diabetes. Family history, obesity, lack of proper eating routine, excess stress, excess intake of sugary and processed food are some things that can put you at risk for diabetes. An early detection of diabetes can save you from multiple complications leading to weak eyesight, calcium C deficiency, urinary tract infections and a lot more.

The author is a general laparascopic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala.

Here are seven lifestyle changes to make to prevent diabetes

Portion your meals:

Carbohydrates have the largest impact on your blood sugar levels, so watch the intake of carbs and portion your meal size to avoid excess calories.

Work out: Include a routine of some physical activity in your life by simply taking a walk for 20 minutes every day or grooving to a track of your choice.

Sleep: Stress is one of the major factors that cause diabetes. The stress triggers the release of several hormones that increase blood sugar level. Make sure you maintain a healthy sleep routine that includes seven hours of sleep every day. Instead of spending time on your phone, pick up a book or meditate when you go to bed.

Eat early: Have your dinner early so that your body gets time to process food effectively, This gives your body a window of 12+ hours of intermittent fasting until breakfast.

Add immunity boosters to your diet: Include a lot of green vegetables in your daily food intake. Also make a conscious effort to drink at least three litres of water every day to boost your immunity and fight the risk of diabetes.

Include antioxidants: Foods items like broccoli, spinach, carrots, cabbage, avocados, beetroot, radish, lettuce are rich in antioxidants and are easily available. Increase the intake of such food items in your daily routine to keep diabetes at bay.

Pay attention to your body: Observe any changes in your body and immediately address symptoms. We tend to overlook the starting symptoms of a disease like diabetes and that can lead to a bigger problem eventually. If you have constant pain in legs, fatigue, constant urination, excessive thirst or a family history of diabetes, make sure you check your blood sugar levels and consult a doctor.