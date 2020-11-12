STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Time for change

Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases faced by the world but still many of us are nonchalant towards this impending condition.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Nanda Rajaneesh 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle diseases faced by the world but still many of us are nonchalant towards this impending condition. With work, family, social life and a lot more on our minds we tend to forget the most crucial aspect of this life, our health. Diabetes is also a lifestyle disease that can manifest and appear silently without any warnings.

There are no known reasons or causes of the disease but there are a number of lifestyle and genetic factors that put you at risk for diabetes. Family history, obesity, lack of proper eating routine, excess stress, excess intake of sugary and processed food are some things that can put you at risk for diabetes. An early detection of diabetes can save you from multiple complications leading to weak eyesight, calcium C deficiency, urinary tract infections and a lot more.  

The author is a general laparascopic surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala.

Here are seven lifestyle changes to make to prevent diabetes

Portion your meals: 
Carbohydrates have the largest impact on your blood sugar levels, so watch the intake of carbs and portion your meal size to avoid excess calories. 
Work out: Include a routine of some physical activity in your life by simply taking a walk for 20 minutes every day or grooving to a track of your choice.
Sleep: Stress is one of the major factors that cause diabetes. The stress triggers the release of several hormones that increase blood sugar level. Make sure you maintain a healthy sleep routine that includes seven hours of sleep every day. Instead of spending time on your phone, pick up a book or meditate when you go to bed.
Eat early: Have your dinner early so that your body gets time to process food effectively, This gives your body a window of 12+ hours of intermittent fasting until breakfast. 

Add immunity boosters to your diet: Include a lot of green vegetables in your daily food intake. Also make a conscious effort to drink at least three litres of water every day to boost your immunity and fight the risk of diabetes.
Include antioxidants: Foods items like broccoli, spinach, carrots, cabbage, avocados, beetroot, radish, lettuce are rich in antioxidants and are easily available. Increase the intake of such food items in your daily routine to keep diabetes at bay.  
Pay attention to your body: Observe any changes in your body and immediately address symptoms. We tend to overlook the starting symptoms of a disease like diabetes and that can lead to a bigger problem eventually. If you have constant pain in legs, fatigue, constant urination, excessive thirst or a family history of diabetes, make sure you check your blood sugar levels and consult a doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp