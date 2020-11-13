Firm accused of cheating investors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of financial fraud, Aishwarya Lakshmi Chits Pvt Ltd, located in Sir MV Layout, has allegedly cheated its investors of their deposits after promising 2.5 per cent returns on their investments. Several investors have lodged complaints with the Jnana Bharati police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil said the process of identifying investors and receiving complaints was on. “Several investors have complained against the chit company. I appeal to the investors who have been cheated to lodge a complaint. The accused had allegedly promised them high returns saying they will invest the money in real estate. Since March, they have allegedly stopped paying interest citing lockdown as the reason, and are not responding to the investors. We have registered an FIR against nine people,” he said.

The police have booked Patel Anand, managing director of the firm, his wife and director of the firm Gangambike, their daughters Geetha and Pushpa, Gangambike’s brother Umashankar, all three board members, and four other employees. Anand is said to be an employee of a software company on Hosur Road and was running the financial firm from the past few years.