STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New Year’s Eve revelry may be banned on MG Road

Palike chief says as Covid numbers have just started to dip, we shouldn’t take chance

Published: 13th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad said since large crowds gather on New Year’s Eve, it is impossible to ensure social distancing and check if they are wearing masks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MG Road and Brigade Road, which are known for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, won’t see the fanfare this year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to recommend to the state government to ban celebrations on the streets this year, as Covid cases are just starting to reduce now.Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Thursday said things could just get worse if crowds gathered on MG Road and Brigade Road. 

He said that as large crowds usually gather on New Year’s Eve, it is not possible to ensure social distancing and check if everyone is wearing masks. “Covid cases are reducing now and all measures should be taken to ensure that there is no rise at this point of time. Restrictions were put in place for Ganesha Chaturthi, Rajyotsava and Diwali celebrations too. It would be good if the celebrations this year are called off and instead people welcome the New Year at home or at small gatherings. My opinion will be given to the government,” he added.

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said the matter will also be discussed with the health department. “As there is still some time for December 31, we will take a final decision after looking at the number of cases,” he added. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the police department will implement whatever the state government decides. “I think it’s too early to decide it as the pandemic’s scenario is changing very fast. We will wait for the orders from the government and make preparations accordingly,” he added.

However, some senior police, health and BBMP officials opine that the celebrations should not be allowed. “Despite strict orders on wearing masks, many still don’t follow the norms. Many tourist places are witnessing large gatherings and the fear among local administration is rising. Health experts have pointed out that with the winter approaching, cases will rise. It is ideal that no such activity is allowed,” said a police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year’s Eve MG Road bengaluru
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp