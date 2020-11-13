New Year’s Eve revelry may be banned on MG Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MG Road and Brigade Road, which are known for their New Year’s Eve celebrations, won’t see the fanfare this year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to recommend to the state government to ban celebrations on the streets this year, as Covid cases are just starting to reduce now.Palike Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Thursday said things could just get worse if crowds gathered on MG Road and Brigade Road.

He said that as large crowds usually gather on New Year’s Eve, it is not possible to ensure social distancing and check if everyone is wearing masks. “Covid cases are reducing now and all measures should be taken to ensure that there is no rise at this point of time. Restrictions were put in place for Ganesha Chaturthi, Rajyotsava and Diwali celebrations too. It would be good if the celebrations this year are called off and instead people welcome the New Year at home or at small gatherings. My opinion will be given to the government,” he added.

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said the matter will also be discussed with the health department. “As there is still some time for December 31, we will take a final decision after looking at the number of cases,” he added. Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the police department will implement whatever the state government decides. “I think it’s too early to decide it as the pandemic’s scenario is changing very fast. We will wait for the orders from the government and make preparations accordingly,” he added.

However, some senior police, health and BBMP officials opine that the celebrations should not be allowed. “Despite strict orders on wearing masks, many still don’t follow the norms. Many tourist places are witnessing large gatherings and the fear among local administration is rising. Health experts have pointed out that with the winter approaching, cases will rise. It is ideal that no such activity is allowed,” said a police official.