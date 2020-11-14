BBMP’s property database goes live 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahganagara Palike (BBMP), along with the Revenue Department, on Friday launched the E-Aasthi portal, a database of all property records management system for urban local bodies.BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told reporters that the portal has been launched on a pilot basis, first for three wards - Shantala Nagar (Ward number 111), Neelasandra (116) and Shanthinagar (117) - from Friday. After a two-week trial run, it will rolled out across 97 more wards. In total, in the first phase, it is being launched in 100 wards, and then extended gradually to cover all 198.

Prasad said that citizens could use the portal to post suggestions, feedback and comments, following which it will be improvised and more wards will be added. The existing database of all properties and khatas has been merged with the Revenue Department records. With this, citizens can access all property details, khata details, carry out khata transfers and registrations, apart from other services.

The information of all properties has been digitised and uploaded on the website. Jurisdiction-wise log-ins have been created and the forms have been uploaded for people to fill in easily. E-Aasthi is integrated with property tax application for getting tax-paid details. Each property has been integrated to the GIS software.

He said that with this, all new registrations will have to be done online itself. Any changes in survey numbers will also be uploaded on E-Aasthi. The BBMP and Revenue Department have accorded that of the 203 urban local bodies, 10 city corporations are already implementing this, and so far 12.5 lakh documents have been issued using this service, while mutation of five lakh properties has already been done.