Green crackers can also injure eyes

A helpline number 9480832430 has been set up for people to call and consult, in case of injuries. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Minto Eye Hospital emergency services will function 24/7 during Deepavali, with strict safety measures in place, like thermal scan, hand sanitiser, wearing of PPE kit, triage facility and physical distancing. Ophthalmologists from the hospital stated that though green crackers are allowed to be used, they are not yet chemical-free, and can still be injurious. Doctors say that chemical injuries to the eyes include chemical, thermal and mechanical types. Though injuries can be few due to green crackers, they say that a ban on crackers would mean complete prevention.

A decked-up store in Mallewsaram attracts
shoppers ahead of Deepavali | nagaraja Gadekal

Dr Sujatha Rathod, director of Minto Eye Hospital, said, “Green crackers have 30%-40% chemicals, and can cause chemical injury. Though there are studies which show reduced air pollution and respiratory problems, they can injure the eye if precautionary measures are not taken.

When chemical from the crackers falls into the eye, they cause a reaction on the surface of the eye. The chemical reaction creates heat and tissue burns. Chemical injuries produce extensive damage to the ocular surface epithelium, cornea, anterior segment and limbal stem cells, resulting in permanent unilateral or bilateral visual impairment. Even superficial skin burns can occur around the eyes.”

“Washing is advised for superficial burns on skin, including around the eye, but not for serious eye injuries. Like globe rupture, when eye structures are damaged, the eye should not be rubbed or washed, as water or drops can enter the damaged eye structures and cause infection, so minimum intervention is best. Reach out to an ophthalmologist,” said Dr Rathod.

