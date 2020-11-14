Positive signs show Covid-19 is on decline in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s positivity rate and mortality rate are on the decline, while recovery rate is on the rise, indicating an improved Covid-19 situation, according the State War Room data.

After the Covid positivity rate — which is the number of persons testing ‘positive’ per 100 tests — touched a high of 12.54 per cent on September 27, it fell below the 10 per cent mark on November 5 to 9.98 per cent, and stands at 9.24 per cent as per data published on Friday.

An assessment of how the state fared poorly in the interim months can be seen from the statistics, indicating that Karnataka’s positivity rate was just 3.32 per cent on July 5, from where it rose to a peak at 12.54 per cent on September 27 — a time when testing, too, was increased to detect more number of Covid-positive cases.

Since October 1, when the positivity rate was 12.24 per cent, it dropped to 11.70 per cent on October 15, and by October-end, came down to 10.41 per cent. On November 1, the positivity rate was 10.32 per cent.

The state’s mortality rate, which was 2.08 per cent compared to the total number of positive patients in the state as on July 20, dropped to its lowest of 1.33 per cent on Friday. The recovery rate was at its lowest — 35.29 per cent — on July 20, but saw significant improvement, rising to a high of 95.39 per cent on Friday.

As per latest data, the State recorded 2016 new daily cases, with the tally coming to 8,57,928. Active cases have come down drastically, too, and are now at 28,026. Only 17 Covid deaths were reported in the state, with three from Bengaluru Urban. A total of 3,443 discharges were reported, and the total number of discharged patients is 8,18,392 so far.

According to the war room data, in the past 15 days, the overall mortality rate stands at 1%. Most of the mortality rate in districts in the past 15 days is below 1%. Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi have 0.8% , Hassan , Udupi , Chikkaballapura with 0.7% , Haveri with 0.6%. However, Dharwad has the highest mortality rate with 4.8% , followed by Ballari with 3.8%.

However, experts point out that despite the state doing well, if the right groups of persons vulnerable to Covid-19 are targeted with tests, there is a likelihood of the positivity rate going up a gain. In the past seven days, 78,033 people violated norms and were fined. Bengaluru Urban is the highest with 14,626 fined, followed by Chikkaballapura (9,303) and Yadgir (5,027).