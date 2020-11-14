STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Positive signs show Covid-19 is on decline in Karnataka

The state’s mortality rate, which was 2.08 per cent compared to the total number of positive patients in the state as on July 20, dropped to its lowest of 1.33 per cent on Friday.

Published: 14th November 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

For representational purpose. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s positivity rate and mortality rate are on the decline, while recovery rate is on the rise, indicating an improved Covid-19 situation, according the State War Room data.

After the Covid positivity rate — which is the number of persons testing ‘positive’ per 100 tests — touched a high of 12.54 per cent on September 27, it fell below the 10 per cent mark on November 5 to 9.98 per cent, and stands at 9.24 per cent as per data published on Friday.

An assessment of how the state fared poorly in the interim months can be seen from the statistics, indicating that Karnataka’s positivity rate was just 3.32 per cent on July 5, from where it rose to a peak at 12.54 per cent on September 27 — a time when testing, too, was increased to detect more number of Covid-positive cases.

Since October 1, when the positivity rate was 12.24 per cent, it dropped to 11.70 per cent on October 15, and by October-end, came down to 10.41 per cent. On November 1, the positivity rate was 10.32 per cent. 

The state’s mortality rate, which was 2.08 per cent compared to the total number of positive patients in the state as on July 20, dropped to its lowest of 1.33 per cent on Friday. The recovery rate was at its lowest — 35.29 per cent — on July 20, but saw significant improvement, rising to a high of 95.39 per cent on Friday. 

As per latest data, the State recorded 2016 new daily cases, with the tally coming to 8,57,928. Active cases have come down drastically, too, and are now at 28,026. Only 17 Covid deaths were reported in the state, with three from Bengaluru Urban. A total of 3,443 discharges were reported, and the total number of discharged patients is 8,18,392 so far.

According to the war room data, in the past 15 days, the overall mortality rate stands at 1%. Most of the mortality rate in districts in the past 15 days is below 1%. Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi have 0.8% , Hassan , Udupi , Chikkaballapura with 0.7% , Haveri with 0.6%. However, Dharwad has the highest mortality rate with 4.8% , followed by Ballari with 3.8%.

However, experts point out that despite the state doing well, if the right groups of persons vulnerable to Covid-19 are targeted with tests, there is a likelihood of the positivity rate going up a gain. In the past seven days, 78,033 people violated norms and were fined. Bengaluru Urban is the highest with 14,626 fined, followed by Chikkaballapura (9,303) and Yadgir (5,027).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp