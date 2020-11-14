STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Treat for birders as Brahmini ducks spotted in Bellandur Lake

 The Bellandur Lake, which had gained infamy for frothing, is now gradually becoming a hotspot for birders.

Published: 14th November 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bellandur Lake, which had gained infamy for frothing, is now gradually becoming a hotspot for birders. Local residents are now closely monitoring the water body, not just to check on the water quality but to see new winged guests.The presence of Brahmini ducks in the lake has surprised not just the locals and birders, but even the members of the National green Tribunal Expert Monitoring Committee. The ducks, a migratory species, which fly down south all the way to Sri Lanka from the northern hemisphere and southern Europe, have made a stopover at Bellandur Lake which is still being rejuvenated.

Brahmini ducks seen swimming in the
Belandur Lake in Bengaluru | Ashish
Pant/Ganesh Narayan

The flock of ducks, dipping in water, feeding, basking in the Sun and swimming in the shallow water body was sighted by locals two days ago and, as word got around, city birders have started flocking to the place. Birders point that the duck species was seen in Bengaluru about 25 years ago and say that if they have made a come back to the city, it is great news. However, some other ecologists differ and point out that the ducks were seen last in Lalbagh Lake and Hessarghatta in 2006. Some others said that they were spotted in Arsikere lake last year, 150 km from Bengaluru.

