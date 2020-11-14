TV channel told to approach trial court for equipment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has asked Rakesh Shetty, Managing Director of Power Smart Media (CPC) Pvt Ltd, to approach the trial court for return of equipment like servers, laptops, DVRs seized by the city police. The equipment was seized following a complaint filed by a construction company few days after a programme was aired targeting the family members of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

Passing the order recently on a plea filed by Shetty questioning the complaint registered by contractor Chandrakantha Ramalingam and seeking directions to restore telecast of the social media platforms of the television channel, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the application will be considered by the trial court in terms of the observation of the high court and the seized items should to be returned with terms and conditions that may deem fit and proper.

The judge also directed the city police to return the login credentials of the Facebook and YouTube accounts of the petitioner saying they are important for the petitioner to carry out his day-to-day business. The cops can kept the data downloaded from those accounts in safe custody for investigation, but they cannot block the accounts on the ground of investigation, the judge said.

Considering the case involving allegations and counter allegations by the petitioner and the complainant, the judge said that all these allegations will have to be investigated by the authority concerned. Hence, the petitioner’s plea to quash the complaint cannot be granted. But the petitioner is at liberty to approach the high court after a chargesheet is filed, the judge added.

KPCL restrained from drilling boreholes in Sharavathy

Bengaluru : The High Court on Friday restrained the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) from carrying out drilling of boreholes inside the Lion-Tailed Macaque Sanctuary of Sharavathy Valley, for a hydro-electric power project. Noting that prima facie both the State Wildlife Board and Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife have not applied their mind before permitting the KPCL to carry out a survey and geo-technical investigation, the bench said that the authorities are restrained from sinking 12 boreholes in the valley till November 24, the next date of hearing. A bench was hearing PILs filed by Edward Santhosh Martin and United Conservation Movement Charitable and Welfare Trust.

Court asks cops to arrest Sampath Raj

The High Court on Friday directed the city police to take all steps to arrest former mayor Sampath Raj, who is absconding after being booked over riots in DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations limits in the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after a counsel of a petitioner pointed out that Raj absconded after being discharged from a hospital. The bench said that there is some substance in the grievances made by the counsel of a petitioner. Therefore, cops should arrest the accused and the investigation officer should submit details of steps taken in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing. The bench, which was hearing a batch of PILs relating to the riots, directed the state to provide infrastructure to the Claims Commissioner who was appointed to assess the damage, investigate liability and recommend compensation to the victims of the riots.

