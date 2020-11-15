A cross-cultural celebration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is it possible to celebrate the festival season safely, using the virtual platforms but making the experience a real one? The Consulate General of France, along with French company Elior India, came up with the idea of ‘Bon Diwali’.

The experimental Indian- French gathering was the outcome of a conversation between Consul General of France Dr Marjorie Vanbaelinghem and Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD, Elior India, a catering firm. The event, held on Thursday, saw the invitees share some wine and fusion French-Indian food prepared by chef Prabhakar Nagaraj.

The idea was, as Vanbaelinghem said, “to give those regular video calls some more flavour”. The guest list comprised people who she would have invited to a private dinner party -- “friends and friends of friends, French and Indian firms’ CEOs, as well as writers and food critiques” -- including Biocon India CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw; Technicolor India country head Biren Ghose; Anurag Gupta, director, Azim Premji Foundation; restaurateur Manu Chandra; and writer Shoba Narayan.

The menu was a cross-cultural essence, along with wine bottles, at the home of the guests invited for the virtual celebration. It comprised dishes like green asparagus with lime and sweet-pepper vinaigrette, parmesan shavings, avocado mousse, sautéed shrimps, pickled pears, spinach and camembert quiche, tandoori chicken quiche, cilantro pesto, cherry tomato beurre blanc, kadai paneer pithivier, roasted provençale vegetables, lamb loin crusted with black pepper and parsley, tarte aux pommes with khandsari sugar, baba au rhum and rose petal rabdi.

This was paired with a selection of wines from the cellar of the Consul General. The first one, a venerable Haut Medoc, Château Layauga-Dubosc, is exceptional because of its age (dates back from 2008 when the Consulate General was not even established in Bengaluru); a Saint Julien, Château Peymartin, of 2011 (the year when the Consulate General was founded); a Pauillac, Château Pontet-Canet, one of the famous “Grand Cru Classéen 1855”, thus bearing witness to the heritage and grandeur of wine-making in France.

Vanbaelinghem explained, “Of course, we are looking forward to seeing all guests in person very soon and organising the French Consulate’s 10th anniversary party on our rooftop, but the idea was not to lose touch and to share the pleasure of wine and food through conversation”.