All for puppy love

BENGALURU: What are your social media updates about these days? While posts on food, fashion trends and memes flood the apps, city-based celebs are using the medium for a good cause -- getting the strays around their homes adopted.

For example, Aindrita Ray, who has always been vocal about caring for stray animals on her Instagram, has been trying to find a home for the abandoned puppies around her home. Ray says, “I was fostering four puppies for the last three weeks when I found another litter of six puppies stuck in a drain during the rains. We made a small shelter for them and gave them food regularly.

” The actor has got two of them adopted. It would have been easier for her to find a shelter home for them but she decided to take the responsibility on herself. “Shelter homes are full. I don’t think the animal birth control programme run by the municipality has been done right.

People should be responsible and get the animals neutered,” explains Ray, who recently adopted an injured puppy, who she named Vanilla. Writer Anuja Chauhan echoes thoughts similar to Ray’s. She was fostering six puppies -- three female and three male, out of which two have been adopted.

“When the puppies were found, I took it upon myself to look after them,” says Chauhan, who herself adopted an indie “from the gutter” on January 26 and named it Chhabbis. Chauhan says initially all the three male puppies were adopted but later one of them fell sick so it came back home but now she is on a mission to find homes for all four of them, especially the girls.

Chauhan also got the mother of the puppies neutered. “We call the mother Amma and got her neutered at Sudeeksha Pet Clinic in Yelahanka for just Rs 4000. It’s a myth that these kind of drives cost much,” says Chauhan, who is busy babysitting the puppies. While Ray and Chauhan are leaving no stone unturned for their adoption drive, actor Samyukta Hornad recently released a song called Tsunami to promote the adoption of indies. “It’s nice to see indie adoption become a trend.

So many known people have come forward to support the cause. When they post a picture of themselves with their pet, it also influences so many other people. The first pet I ever adopted was an indie and I named him Gunda, unfortunately he passed away five years ago,” says Hornad, who has also come up with various drives to raise funds for neutering and vaccination of stray puppies.