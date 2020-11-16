3 held for forging land documents 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Police arrested a gang of three men for allegedly cheating people by trying to sell land with forged land documents. The accused Basavaraju, Prasanna Kumar and Umhesh, all residents of Devanahalli, had created fake documents of 138 acres of land around Devanahalli, Doddaballapura and Yelahanka, and tried to sell them.

Police said that recently, a farmer had approached them and complained that his land documents were forged. But, the accused plotted to grab his land by fabricating documents. The police then gathered details about the accused and took them into custody.