50-year-old woman from Bengaluru gets severe complications with COVID-19

A 50-year-old patient, who reported late with severe ARDS, took 60 days for the patient to recover in a private hospital and even after post recovery is still under treatment.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of the number of pleas by the doctors, for early reporting, if one gets symptoms of covid, people yet seem to be careless and come at the last moment, when their condition deteriorates.

In one such incident, a 50-year-old patient who reported late with severe Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and was tested positive for COVID-19, took 60 days for the patient to recover in a private hospital and even after post recovery is still under treatment.

The patient, Rekha (name changed) was diagnosed with severe ARDS and was a diabetic patient. When she reported to the hospital, her oxygen saturation levels had dropped and  had to be given oxygen and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Rekha's oxygen level kept dropping and the next method was to give her mechanical ventilation.

"The patient’s oxygen level was very low and she had fluctuations in her blood pressure, as she did not respond to oxygen she was given mechanical ventilation. The patients condition was very severe and would require longer recovery and hence a tracheostomy (which gives a prolonged ventilation support) was done on the patient," said  Dr Sunil Kumar K,  Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital.

After 45 days of ICU admission, the patient recovered and was moved to a general ward , but she developed critical illness neuropathy - a disease of peripheral nerves, occurring as a complication of severe trauma or infection.

"The patient could not move her legs and we had to provide her with nutrition and carry out physiotherapy sessions for another 15 days, after which she was discharged in October, but was yet on ventilator," said Dr Kumar. 

The patient even post recovery is yet unable to move, and needs support to sit or stand and is on anti fiboritic medication. The patient even in the month of November has still been making visits to the hospital for physiotherapy and pulmonary rehabilitation every week as her condition is yet to get better. "In Rekha’s case the recovery is slow, and it will take sometime. She still needs oxygen support," he added.  

Dr Kumar stated that it is a must for patient to report early. "Reporting early can save ones life. People need to be sensitive to symptoms and test themselves at earliest. Checking their oxygen level on a regular basis is a must. And one should follow all the covid norms like social distancing, hand hygeiene and wearing masks and stay away from getting infected with COVID."

