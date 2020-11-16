STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BESCOM employee stabbed to death in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar

A senior police officer said that Vijay Kumar used to harass his wife Lakshmi for dowry, so her elder sister Lavanya threatened to file a dowry harassment case against him.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A man killed his 37-year-old sister-in-law, a BESCOM employee, by stabbing her 20 times in broad daylight over a domestic row in Ramamurthy Nagar on Sunday. He then attempted to end his life by stabbing himself.

The victim, Lavanya, was a resident of KR Puram. The accused, Vijay Kumar, a tailor, is recovering at a hospital. A senior police officer said that Vijay Kumar used to harass his wife Lakshmi for dowry, so her elder sister Lavanya threatened to file a dowry harassment case against him.

On Sunday, they had a fight and Kumar took a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly. She died on the spot and when Kumar slit his throat to end his life, residents rushed him to a private hospital. Based on a complaint filed by Kumar’s wife, the police are investigating the case and said that he will be arrested after his discharge.

