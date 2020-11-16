Girish Hosur new BMRDA commissioner

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Girish Hosur, an IFS officer of 1996 batch and a native of Khanapur taluk of Belagavi, who had taken charge as Secretary to Chief Minister of Government of Karnataka at Bengaluru in April this year, is now placed in concurrent charge of the post of Commissioner, Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority at Bengaluru with immediate effect.

P Vasanthakumar will be handing over the charge to Hosur. Hosur was earlier Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Higher Education, Government of India. He has also served as Deputy Conservator of Forests in Belagavi.

