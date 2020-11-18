46.7% lower pollution this Deepavali in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambient air pollution quality assessment of seven stations in Bengaluru by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) during this year’s Deepavali festival, by bursting crackers, reveals an average reduction of 46.7 per cent in the Air Quality Index, when compared to the other days of the year.

Also, in comparison to the previous years, there has been a reduction of 30.34 per cent in the Air Quality Index. According to KSPCB data, when considering November 9 (a normal day of the year), out of the seven locations, AQI was moderate in four locations – Veterinary Hospital, Hebbal; Jayanagar 5th Block; Kavika, Mysore Road; and NIMHANS, while it was satisfactory in two locations – City Railway Station and Central Silk Board.

At SG Halli in Basaveshwara Nagar, it was under the ‘Good’ category. During Deepavali (November 14-16), the AQI value at the City Railway Station was 77, Veterinary College, Hebbal at 64, Kavika, Mysore Road (62), and NIMHANS (61).

According to norms, the AQI was satisfactory (within 51-100). At SG Halli (39), Jayanagar 5th Block (44), and Central Silk Board (43), it fell under the ‘Good’ category (0-50). The KSPCB had also installed 10 continuous ambient noise monitoring stations in the city and conducted monitoring round the clock during the said period.