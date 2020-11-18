STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

46.7% lower pollution this Deepavali in Bengaluru

Also, in comparison to the previous years, there has been a reduction of 30.34 per cent in the Air Quality Index.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bengalureans buy green crackers for Diwali at stalls set up in Rajajinagar, on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ambient air pollution quality assessment of seven stations in Bengaluru by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) during this year’s Deepavali festival, by bursting crackers, reveals an average reduction of 46.7 per cent in the Air Quality Index, when compared to the other days of the year.

Also, in comparison to the previous years, there has been a reduction of 30.34 per cent in the Air Quality Index. According to KSPCB data, when considering November 9 (a normal day of the year), out of the seven locations, AQI was moderate in four locations – Veterinary Hospital, Hebbal; Jayanagar 5th Block; Kavika, Mysore Road; and NIMHANS, while it was satisfactory in two locations –  City Railway Station and Central Silk Board. 

At SG Halli in Basaveshwara Nagar, it was under the ‘Good’ category. During Deepavali (November 14-16), the AQI value at the City Railway Station was 77, Veterinary College, Hebbal at 64, Kavika, Mysore Road (62), and NIMHANS (61).

According to norms, the AQI was satisfactory (within 51-100). At SG Halli (39), Jayanagar 5th Block (44), and Central Silk Board (43), it fell under the ‘Good’ category (0-50). The KSPCB had also installed 10 continuous ambient noise monitoring stations in the city and conducted monitoring round the clock during the said period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Bengaluru Air pollution firecrackers
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp