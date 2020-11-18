STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCU Syndicate members allege protocol violated in Rs 155 crore project

This comes just a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed developmental works by the Chief Minister.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Syndicate members of the Bengaluru City University (erstwhile Bengaluru Central University) on Tuesday held a protest, alleging that the Vice chancellor has violated protocol in the sanction of a building worth Rs 155 crore. This comes just a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed developmental works by the Chief Minister.

Dr Chandranath, Syndicate member of BCU, said the protest is against the decision of the Vice-Chancellor and alleged that he was lying that the syndicate had passed the Rs 155 crore worth building. “We have said we have earmarked the amount, but we have not said it is the amount to be spent. There is no plan or approval, nor has the Syndicate discussed this or sought the corporation licence,” he said.

“The supremacy of the Syndicate was also highlighted as per the Karnataka State University Act. It is the Vice-Chancellor’s unilateral decision,” he added. Another member said that the foundation ceremony must stop and the plan, bills and estimates related to construction have to be brought before the syndicate for approval.

On the matter of reserving Rs 155 crore for the developmental works, Vice-Chancellor S Japhet said budgetary provisions for construction, renovation and development activities were made in the financial estimates of the university and were approved by the Finance Committee, Academic Council, and the Syndicate.

He said as BCU lacked an engineering division, the government had entrusted these works (preparation of master plan, architect, design, etc) to the engineering division of the health and family welfare department as it had the infrastructure, expertise and the human resource and issued the government order. This is binding on the university,  he added.

