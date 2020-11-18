Given early, Remdesivir lowers chances of death: Study contradicts WHO stand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Administering remdesivir within nine days of the onset of symptoms helped reduce mortality in Covid-19 patients, according to a recent study. In October, the World Health Organisation had said that remdesivir, had “little or no effect” among hospitalised patients.

The study by doctors at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar found lower mortality in patients who were given remdesivir early.

The study by Dr Sameer Bansal, Dr Suhitha Bysani Dr Hariprasad Kalpakam and Dr Ravindra Mehta, was posted on medRxiv, a platform for publishing preprints of health research (research not certified by peer review), on November 10. The WHO study too, was published on medRxiv.

Doctors at Apollo Hospital retrospectively analysed the health records of 346 patients (of which 270 or 78% were men aged 24-94) with moderate to severe symptoms between June 25 and October 3.

Of patients selected for the study, 109 had moderate symptoms while 237 had severe cases of Covid-19. As many as 260 patients were given remdesivir within nine days of the onset of symptoms, while 86 were given the drug after that.

A total of 76 patients (22%), of which 73 were severe cases, of the total sample died of the illness. Of the 260 who were given remdesivir within nine days of symptoms appearing, 47 patients (18%) died.

Among the 86 patients who were given remdesivir after nine days of onset of symptomsm 29 patients (34%) died.

The study found that the odds of death were lower in patients with a shorter symptom-onset to remdesivir treatment interval.

“The idea of carrying out the study was to check the efficacy of remdesivir, as it has been questioned. We found that it has been effective in patients who were administered the drug within nine days of the onset of symptoms. If one reports early and the drug is given, they have good chances of recovery and less mortality,” said Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief of pulmonology at Apollo Hospitals.