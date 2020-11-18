Going places, one note at a time

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : How do you get over your inner fear and insecurities? Tanya Shanker, 14, sings. And she has no qualms about speaking about those fears. The teenager is now all set to launch her first album, Battlefield. The seven-song album talks about the struggles to fight inner demons.

According to Shanker, everyone faces insecurities, irrespective of the age group. “I am often asked about the kind of inner demons that I could be fighting at this young age. But as teenagers, we go through so much of self-doubt, peer pressure and insecurities that sometimes it gets difficult to express those feelings. Each song in my album speaks about a different level of conflict,” says Shankar, adding that she felt a sense of relief when she wrote the songs and the name Battlefield was placed as a metaphor for the turmoil in a teenager’s mind.

Earlier this month, the Class 10 student of Gopalan International School teased the launch of the album, dropping a song titled Love Hasn’t Found Me Yet, which is about love that teenagers experience. The album was supposed to be out by Nov. 14, but a technical delay has postponed it to Nov. 20. It has been produced by musician Richard Andrew, who is also Shanker’s mentor.

Shanker’s first single, Thank You Mum, was released in 2019, but she had decided at the age of 10 that she wanted to be a full-time singer. “I started singing at the age of the seven, and by the time I was 10, I fell in love with it so much that I knew I wanted to be singer. I mostly love singing rock pop,” says Shanker. The album, which will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Google, Amazon and other streaming platforms, will also feature artistes like Manou Rao from France and Yogesh Pradhan from Girish and the Chronicles.