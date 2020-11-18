Guard shoots wife dead, tries to kill self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Basaveshwaranagar were left in a tizzy on Monday when a security guard shot his wife dead and then tried to shoot himself over a domestic issue. The victim has been identified as Sumitra (60), wife of Kaalappa (68), a security guard at a private cash management company. The couple from Madikeri were staying at a rented house in Bengaluru after marrying off their three daughters.

The gunshots jolted the landlord and the neighbours who rushed to the house and found Sumitra lying in a pool of blood. A senior police officer said that the couple used to fight frequently over family issues. On Sunday, Sumitra went to one of her daughter’s house after a fight. Her daughter brought her back home on Monday. But after their daughter left, Kaalappa started hitting her, and when she tried to hit back, he took a single-barrel gun and fired at her abdomen. She ran out of the house and collapsed, and Kaalappa shot himself on his abdomen.

The neighbours rushed both of them to a nearby hospital where Sumitra was declared brought dead. As both of them were taken to the hospital before they arrived, police conducted a spot inspection and booked Kaalappa for murder and attempt to suicide.

Landlord Nanda Kumar filed a case with the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kaalappa had a licensed gun for work. Police are yet to question Kaalappa as he is still recovering. He will be arrested once discharged, a police officer said. Sumitra’s last rites were conducted on Tuesday.