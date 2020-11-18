Healing through music

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music is what keeps Tiara Michelle Oberoi going. Even if it means waking up at 4.30am and calling it a day past midnight, the 17-year-old is all up for it.

BENGALURU : Music is what keeps Tiara Michelle Oberoi going. Even if it means waking up at 4.30am and calling it a day past midnight, the 17-year-old is all up for it. The work has paid off, with her composition, Lacrimosa, winning the ‘Young Adjudicators Award’ at the recent Commonwealth Composition Challenge. It was the only choral piece to have made it to the finals out of hundreds of entries from the Commonwealth nations. 

Oberoi started composing music for Lacrimosa for an exam, but decided to send it to the contest on her mentor’s suggestion. “It’s a requiem in Latin, which I set to music,” says the Class 12 student at Headstart Educational Academy. It was meant for an acapella, and Oberoi requested her sister and friends to do a recording, which she pieced together.

“It’s dedicated to all the beautiful souls we lost in this pandemic,” she says. Oberoi was among the three participants selected from India, and got an opportunity to take part in a programme by The Purcell School, England. Having grown in a musically-inclined family – her mother Sandra Oberoi is the founder of Harmony - The Music School – Oberoi has been giving public performances since the age of five. 

