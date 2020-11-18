STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to receive showers for two more days: IMD

In the wake of the formation of systems, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across the state for the next two days.

Published: 18th November 2020 05:09 AM

Bangalore rain, Bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the formation of systems, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across the state for the next two days. IMD-Bengaluru, Director-in-charge C S Patil said there is an easterly trough from Maldives to south east Arabian Sea extending 0.9 km above mean sea level and is moving westwards.

A low pressure area is likely to form under its influence over south east Arabian Sea by around November 19. It is also likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression over the south and adjoining east central Arabian Sea. 

Due to this, coastal and south interior Karnataka will experience light to moderate rainfall for the next two days and north interior Karnataka will experience thunder showers for the next two days. Patil added that Bengaluru will experience thunder showers for the next two days. 

According to IMD data, till 8.30 am on Tuesday, Anekal reported 4 cm rainfall, Electronic City reported 3 cm and Central Bengaluru  received 21.2 mm rainfall.

