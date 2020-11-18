NIF Book Prize 2020 shortlist announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New India Foundation, on Monday, announced the shortlist for the third edition of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, recognising and celebrating excellence in non-fiction writings on modern/ contemporary India.

The six books shortlisted for the award are Mobilizing the Marginalized: Ethnic Parties without Ethnic Movements by Amit Ahuja, Midnight’s Machines: A Political History of Technology in India by Arun Mohan Sukumar,

The Unquiet River: A Biography of the Brahmaputra by Arupjyoti Saikia, A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of V.K. Krishna Menon by Jairam Ramesh, Bottle of Lies: Ranbaxy and the Dark Side of Indian Pharma by Katherine Eban and Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth by Stephen Alter. The prize carries a cash award of ` 15 lakh and a citation.

This year’s jury includes political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, historian Ramachandra Guha, entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, historian Srinath Raghavan, historian Nayanjot Lahiri and others.