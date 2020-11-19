Joint effort

Dr Pavan Chebbi By

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s weather is the most charming thing about the city and is also the one reason why anyone who comes here never leaves. The mild temperature and the ever so wonderful rains make the garden city a perfect choice for people across India to settle here.

But for people who suffer from medical conditions like arthritis, the rainy weather and moisture in the air can create challenges in managing the condition. Bengaluru remains cold for the majority of the year with the average temperature 20 degree Celsius.

Bengaluru’s weather can make you want to spend days in bed reading a book which tends to increase inactivity and put you at higher risk for developing joint pains. For many with rheumatoid arthritis, pain, swelling, stiffness, fatigue and other common symptoms are harder to control during cold mornings.

During winters, pain receptors become more sensitive due to the dip in temperature, which causes more discomfort. Cold usually causes frequent muscle cramps and this worsens joint pain. The cold weather also reduces the blood circulation to fingers and toes and this triggers arthritis. Lack of sunlight due to rains leads to lack of vitamin D resulting in weakened bones and joints.

The author is a joint replacement surgeon and orthopedist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala.

