STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Joint effort

Bengaluru’s weather can make it tough to manage arthritis. Take these steps to look after joint pains

Published: 19th November 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Practise exercises like yoga, which do not put pressure on the joints

By Dr Pavan Chebbi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s weather is the most charming thing about the city and is also the one reason why anyone who comes here never leaves. The mild temperature and the ever so wonderful rains make the garden city a perfect choice for people across India to settle here.

But for people who suffer from medical conditions like arthritis, the rainy weather and moisture in the air can create challenges in managing the condition. Bengaluru remains cold for the majority of the year with the average temperature 20 degree Celsius. 

Bengaluru’s weather can make you want to spend days in bed reading a book which tends to increase inactivity and put you at higher risk for developing joint pains. For many with rheumatoid arthritis, pain, swelling, stiffness, fatigue and other common symptoms are harder to control during cold mornings.

During winters, pain receptors become more sensitive due to the dip in temperature, which causes more discomfort. Cold usually causes frequent muscle cramps and this worsens joint pain. The cold weather also reduces the blood circulation to fingers and toes and this triggers arthritis. Lack of sunlight due to rains leads to lack of vitamin D resulting in weakened bones and joints.

The author is a joint replacement surgeon and orthopedist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala.

Here are simple steps to manage arthritis in Bengaluru’s weather conditions

  1. Keep yourself warm
    When the temperature drops, take hot baths and wear warm clothes. This avoids the cold temperature from affecting your bones directly. 
  2. Try a paraffin bath
    It’s a small machine that melts paraffin wax. You can dip your hands and feet in the bath, and let the wax harden on the skin. The body absorbs the heat produced by melting of the wax, which will ease the aching joints. 
  3. Maintain a healthy weight
    Practise exercises that do not put pressure on the joints, like yoga or swimming. Always do some stretches before starting with the rigorous routine.
  4. Soak in the sunlight
    Vitamin D has proven to improve bone health and ease the pain in the joints to a certain extent. As sun is the best source of Vitamin D, try and accommodate a small stroll in those rare but sunny winter afternoons.
  5. Avoid heavy lifting
    Any activity like lifting heavy boxes should be avoided as they put unnecessary stress and pressure on already weakened joints.
  6. Eat healthy food
    Include mushrooms or red meat in your daily food intake as these are Vitamin D rich foods and would help in easing your medical condition. 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp