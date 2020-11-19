Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health

Ashwini HJ By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A majority of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus regardless of age, sex or severity of illness are showing residual symptoms, which could impact the physiological, physical and mental health of an individual. Even after testing negative for Covid-19 and decline in the viral load, experts have pointed to a sustained inflammatory response in the body, which may have a residual effect. This evidently impairs an individual to function at their optimal functioning capacities.

Covid-19 impacts internal systems and organs. The cardiovascular system and heart can show damage to the heart muscles and causes heart failure leading to heart attack; in the respiratory system and lungs, there can be damage to the lung tissue and restrictive lung failure which may lead to pulmonary embolism; the nervous system and brain can be affected and the indications are loss of sense of smell (anosmia), cognitive impairments (e.g. memory and concentration) and thromboembolic events such as stroke, impacts on the gastrointestinal tract, kidneys, or leg.

There is also an impact on one’s mental health, which can lead to anxiety, depression, anger, delusion (in severe cases), post-traumatic stress disorder, impaired cognitive functions (loss of memory, clouded thinking, brain fog, difficulties in concentration and attention, and sleep disturbances). Eighty per cent of the patients have presented with psychotic symptoms which occurred for more than two weeks after the first manifestation of bodily symptoms. Finally, musculoskeletal problems can crop up with indications of pain in the joints and muscles. Covid-19 has challenged all healthcare, including rehabilitation, and will continue to do so for at least a few years.

It is recommended for individuals who tested positive to consider post-Covid rehabilitation. A team of specialists (treating doctor, a physiotherapist, a psychologist and a nutritionist) enables slow, consistent and appropriate recovery and to be consulted between 14 - 21 days after recovery. A physiotherapist could help develop a tailor-made exercise programme based on an initial assessment and on how the patient was impacted because of the inflammatory response from the virus. In some cases, it is reported by healthcare workers that there are indications of post-viral fatigue syndrome.

They would require a completely different approach on curating an exercise programme by the physiotherapist vs a regular approach (for other Covid-19 survivors). A clinical psychologist or a psychiatrist on the team can work on the aspects of mind and its effects on the somatic symptoms. Mind-body dualism can play a role in the recovery of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Various neural pathways may be impacted by the virus, even if there were no psychological symptoms pre-Covid, it is seen that the patients are experiencing difficulties to cope mentally as they may experience various psychological symptoms.

A mental health specialist could help them recover better by providing tools to cope. Nutrition is yet another aspect of post-Covid rehabilitation. A nutritionist aids in an adequate nutrient intake by developing an appropriate diet plan during the recovery to fight severe malnutrition/nutritional deficiencies, in turn, prolonging the post-Covid recovery. Additionally, good nutritional status is important in maintaining a strong immune system against the virus.

Post-Covid recovery has to be addressed holistically (physiologically, physically, mentally and nutritionally). Hence reaching out to a team of healthcare workers who exclusively provide services for post-Covid rehabilitation could aid better recovery, whether asymptomatic or symptomatic, for those who are experiencing any type of debilitating illness.

The author is the chief psychologist at Pro Physio.